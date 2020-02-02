Manipur: Nearly 34,000 ILPs issued in January alone, revenue worth a crore raised

The CM told the House that as many as 3,669 suspected illegal migrants were prevented from entering the state since 2017. (File) The CM told the House that as many as 3,669 suspected illegal migrants were prevented from entering the state since 2017. (File)

A month after the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime in the state, Manipur issued as many as 33,995 permits and raised revenue of Rupees 1 crore.

The ILP system came to effect in the state from January 1 after the extension of the Bengal Frontier Regulation on December 11, to give Manipur relief from the purview of the Amended Citizenship Act.

There are four types of permits that are issued against payment of certain amounts as per the nature of the permits. The permits are issued in ILP counters set up in border areas, airports and all the districts which include special, temporary, regular and labour permits.

As per official reports, Imphal West district-issued as many as 15,639 permits (including 5,600 permits issued in Airport), the highest of all the 16 districts of Manipur followed by Jiribam issuing 7,118 permits. Kamjong district has the lowest number with just 27 permits issued.

“This is a historic achievement and through a fair and just use of ILP system we can assure protection of land and resources for the indigenous peoples,” Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren posted in his Facebook Account.

“With greater power comes greater responsibility. So it is our responsibility to ensure that people who are coming to our state should feel welcomed. Under no circumstances my government will allow vigilante groups actioning against those who are visiting our state,” the update further added.

A total of 2,221 permits were issued in Imphal East district, 5808 in Senapati, 405 in Thoubal, 328 in Kakching, 211 in Kangpokpi, 342 in Chandel, 128 in Tengnoupal, 121 in Tamenglong, 176 in Noney, 42 in Churachandpur, 29 in Pherzawl, 632 in Ukhrul and 389 in Bishnupur districts.

