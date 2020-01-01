Inner Line Permit comes into force in Manipur, temporary permit to be issued for 15 days

The ILP system came into force after the regulation guidelines were officially published in the gazette of Manipur on Tuesday. The ILP system came into force after the regulation guidelines were officially published in the gazette of Manipur on Tuesday.

Manipur has started issuing Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to non-indigenous population entering the state on Wednesday. The ILP system came into force after the regulation guidelines were officially published in the gazette of Manipur on Tuesday.

As many as six counters have been opened and operational at Mao, Jiribam, Jessami, Moreh, Behiang and Singjowl.

Official sources said as many as 62 permits were issued at the Mao bordering Nagaland till 5 pm. At Jiribam counter bordering Assam’s Cachar district, as many as 33 permits and 330 advance applications till 5 pm.

The number of visitors may increase with both the counters situated along the National Highway, added the sources.

There are four types of permits: special category, regular, temporary and labour.

Special category would be issued to people like government contractors, investors, traders with business establishments in the state or intending to do business in the state. This permit will be issued by the Home department for the period three months initially at the cost of Rs 5,000.

The regular permit is for individuals who visit the state regularly and to be sponsored by any permanent resident of the state. This permit will be issued by the deputy commissioners for Rs 500 and initially give six months period to visitors.

The temporary permit is for tourists, business representatives or those who visit for a short period (subject to the production of valid identity card) and is issued initially for a period of fifteen days at the cost of Rs 100. The permit is to be issued by the deputy resident commissioner or OSD of Manipur Bhawan New Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati among others in addition to deputy commissioners.

The labour permit, on the other hand, is for a specific period to a group of labourers brought by any contractor or firm on company or individuals engaging them for construction of works. It is to be issued by the commissioner of labour or agency authorized by the state.

The ILP system shall not apply to foreigners, All India Service officers belonging to Manipur, all central government officers and state government officers, employees of central co-operation and government undertaking, including their families.

Paramilitary forces, armed forces and their families would also be relieved from the purview of the regulation including executive members of recognised national parties, state political parties and students admitted to various educational institutions in Manipur possessing valid identity.

