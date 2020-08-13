Naga peace talks outcome will not affect state’s integrity: Manipur CM

Singh has further assured that the Centre will seek the opinions of the people of Manipur before inking the final agreement between Government of India and NSCN (IM)

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Thursday reiterated that the outcome of the Naga peace talks will not affect the integrity of the state.

As talks resumed between NSCN-IM and Centre in New Delhi, Civil society organisations (CSOs) in Manipur has once again come out strongly against any decision that could affect the territorial integrity of the state.

United Committee Manipur (UCM), one of the powerful civil groups, urged state leaders to make their stand clear on the issue, adding that the committee will not compromise any agreement that could jeopardise the intergrity of the state.

Singh has further assured that the Centre will seek the opinions of the people of Manipur before inking the final agreement between Government of India and NSCN (IM). “The Naga peace talks won’t affect the integrity of the State”, he said.

The Chief Minister stated this during state-level Patriots’ Day held in Imphal commemorating the war heroes of Manipur of the Anglo-Manipur War, 1891.

On this day, August 13, 1891, Manipur prince Bir Tikendrajit and General Thangal, were hanged publicly in Imphal now known Bir Tikendrajit park (or Sahid Minar) by the British for waging war against the empire. The day is considered as a red letter day in the history of Manipur and is annually observed as “Patriots’ Day”.

On the same day, Niranjan Subedar, Kajao and Chirai Naga were also hanged till death inside the Manipur jail. The British deported Maharaj Kulachandra and 21 others to Kalapani, the present day Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh led others in paying floral tributes at Hicham Yaichampat, Moirangkhom, where Bir Tikendrajit was cremated, Thangal General Temple Complex, Palace Compund, Kangla Uttra and Bir Tikendrajit Park. A contingent of Manipur Rifles sounded the last post and offered gun salutes to the martyrs.

Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, top civil and police officials and others attended the function.

Chief Minister said that this day reminds us of the supreme sacrifice made by our forefathers for freedom and sovereignty of our motherland and this sense of patriotism should not be forgotten by the present generation.

The Government of Manipur also announced a list of police personnel and officers who will be given awards by the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Gallantry and Manipur Chief Minister for outstanding Devotion to Duty.

