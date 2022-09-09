scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Security forces arrest 3 Manipur PLA cadres at Indo-Myanmar border

There was information that the PLA cadres will carry out sabotage activities against Indian security forces between Border Pillar No. 79 and 81.

manipur ambushOn Friday, around 3 am, the joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police intercepted the three PLA cadres in the general area of Jangnoi village. (Representative/ File)

A combined team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police commando arrested three cadres of the proscribed People Liberation Army (PLA) Manipur near the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district of Manipur in the wee hours of Friday. The combined team also reportedly recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, the police said.

The recovered arms and ammunition include an AK series rifle with one magazine, two .32 pistols with two magazines, four live rounds of AK rifles and 10 live rounds of .32 pistols.

Police sources said the joint team of 5 Assam Rifles and Moreh police commando laid an ambush in the general area of Jangnoi village and B Bongyang village following an input about the movement of PLA cadres from Myanmar to carry out sabotage activities against Indian security forces between Border Pillar No. 79 and 81.

On Friday, around 3 am, the joint team intercepted the three PLA cadres in the general area of Jangnoi village. On being challenged, the trio tried to hide and take cover. However, the joint team immediately cordoned off the area and apprehended the cadres, said police sources.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 09:46:00 pm
