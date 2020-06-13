Indiscipline inside quarantine centres behind rise in Covid-19 cases: Manipur CM

The Chief Minister was speaking to mediapersons during his visit to the new Covid-19 Care Centre at UNACCO School, in Imphal West District. (Photo: Twitter/@NBirenSingh) The Chief Minister was speaking to mediapersons during his visit to the new Covid-19 Care Centre at UNACCO School, in Imphal West District. (Photo: Twitter/@NBirenSingh)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Saturday said ‘lack of discipline and violation of safety guidelines inside quarantine centres’ were the main reasons for the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The Chief Minister was speaking to mediapersons during his visit to the new Covid-19 Care Centre at UNACCO School, in Imphal West District.

Reiterating that inmates who misbehave will be put behind bars, the Chief Minister said that eight people had already been sent to jail for breaking safety protocols and creating disturbances inside quarantine centres. Till Saturday evening, the total number of cases in the state was 385, of which with 308 were active, according to the Union government.

The new Covid-19 care centre is an addition to the 100-bed isolation wards at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) and Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Covid-19 care facilities have also been set up in almost all the district hospitals.

While the initial capacity of the new centre is 100 beds, it will be upgraded to 300 beds based on the requirement.

CM Singh said around 48 patients are being treated at the new Covid-19 care centre. He further said necessary manpower has been deputed at the centre for proper care and treatment of patients. Meanwhile, recovery rate of patients is also going up, he added.

The Chief Minister said RIMS will not admit new Covid-19 patients. He said it would be kept as a general hospital, while Covid-19 cases will be treated only in JNIMS, the Covid-19 care centre, Meitram, and some district hospitals.

