MEA trying to facilitate visa on arrival between India and Myanmar: VK Singh

Union Minister of State for External Affairs General (retd) VK Singh Monday said that the government is trying its best to facilitate visa on arrival facility between Myanmar and India, citing the Act East Policy.

The minister, who is in Imphal on a two-day visit to oversee the operation of the Passport Seva Kendra, said India has entered into an arrangement for Visa on arrival facility with 163 countries, but only some have reciprocated to it.

As far as Myanmar is concerned, he reiterated, that the neighbouring country should also reciprocate for unless both the countries come to terms, it would be difficult. Nevertheless, he assured that the Ministry is trying their best.

Earlier, CM N Biren Singh during the Indo-Myanmar Sangai Business Summit 2018 held in November, has announced to open a visa facilitation office in Imphal soon. To further improve the relationship between the two countries, he also informed that the Manipur government has already constituted a State Level Committee to aid and advice in the effective operation of Act East Policy.

Briefing on the purpose of his visit to the state, Singh said, “I am here to see what kind of services they (passport office) are giving to the people. Whether the people are happy with the services they are getting.”

He also assured to take up necessary steps to the avail Passport to the people in less than a week by making the verification procedure faster.

“As far as the applying for Passport is concerned the work of the MEA is very easy now that everything has been digitised. You can apply it using your smartphones. The verification process is where it takes time”, the Minister said

The MoS also distributed passports to applicants, in a simple function held at Passport Seva Kendra in Imphal, where he also assured that more branch offices would be opened in Manipur, to ensure that acquiring Passport is easier.