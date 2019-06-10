Toggle Menu
India-Myanmar conference today, 10-member delegation arrives in Manipur

India-Myanmar conference today, 10-member delegation arrives in Manipur

During the conference, the two nations are likely to discuss issues related to supply of fuel from Assam to Myanmar, overnight stay of Indians at Tamu (Myanmar border town), and medical tourism among others.

Ram Madhav with the members of Myanmar delegation.

A 10 member delegation of Myanmar led by Magway Division Chief Minister Aung Moe Nyo is in Imphal to attend the India-Myanmar conference set to be held today. The delegation was welcomed by BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and Manipur Trade and Commerce minister Th. Bihswajit Singh upon arrival Sunday.

The delegation includes a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) and Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) along with three other Parliamentarians. The Manipur government is hosting the conference themed “Strengthening the role of Manipur in India’s Myanmar policy.”

Being organised by Delhi based India Foundation, the organisation had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Manipur Government to develop a “strategic vision for Manipur in the act East Policy of India” in 2017.

