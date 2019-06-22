Indo-Japan partnership could explore opportunities in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said that the Indo-Japan partnership could explore opportunities in Manipur in the areas like road connectivity infrastructure, tourism, trade capacity building, and healthcare.

The chief minister was speaking during an event organised to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of The Battle of Imphal today. Also present on the occasion, Ambassador of Japan to India, Kenji Hiramatsu, said that the Northeastern region has got huge potential and invited the youths from the region to work in Japan under the Technical Intern Training Programme.

The Japanese ambassador while underscoring the huge potential, stressed on the need for collaboration between Japan and people of North East India.

Japan would like to have an ‘Intellectual Dialogue’ with the people to see visible changes in the region, he said.

According to Kenji Hiramatsu, 24 youths including 6 Manipuris have enjoyed the first-hand experience in Japan this year under the Youth Exchange Programme.

He also said that the Japanese government is committed to have a strong relationship with India.

On the occasion, CM N Biren Singh said mechanisms could be institutionalized for collaboration amongst educational and medical institutions in the areas of research, training, exchange programmes, etc.

He highlighted the plans of the state government for setting up a logistics park, gems and jewelry park, etc in the state citing Manipur as a gateway to Southeast Asian countries.

Integrated Check Post at Moreh has now been commissioned towards boosting border management and trade infrastructure, he added.

British High Commissioner to India, Dominic Asquith, who was also present on the occasion, spelled out the desire of the UK government to work closely with the Manipur government to bring economic prosperity in the state.

He mentioned that India, Japan and UK will collectively work together to overcome the challenges of the 21st century. As UN members, the three countries have a common purpose in preserving and strengthening the international system of co-operation, he added.

Yohei Sasakawa, chairman of Nippon Foundation, officials of State Government, around 200 delegates from Japan attended the commemoration which was jointly organised by Manipur Tourism, Govt of Manipur, Manipur Tourism Forum and 2nd World War Imphal campaign Foundation.

As a part of the commemoration, “Imphal Peace Museum” was also officially opened at Maibam Lotpa Ching, where an intense battle was reported to have fought between the allied forces and Japanese troops during the 2nd World War.