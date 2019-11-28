In a first, Manipur board approves application of 12 years old to appear in class X board exams

Issac with his parents in Manipur. (Express Photo by Jimmy Levion) Issac with his parents in Manipur. (Express Photo by Jimmy Levion)

A 12-year-old boy from Churachandpur district of Manipur is set to become the youngest persons in the state to appear in class X board exams.

Isaac Paulallungmuan Vaiphei from Kangvai village of Mount Olive School has given approval by the Manipur board to register his name with his actual date of birth for the upcoming board exams scheduled on February 2020.

This is the first time that Manipur board has given its approval to a student who is not yet 15 years of age, an opportunity to seat in the exams. As per the rules, a student shall complete 15 years of age on 1st April of the year in which a candidate intends to appear for the class 10 board exams.

“I am very excited to learn that I have given permission to write in the exams. I hope to give my best and make it in top 15”, said a confident Isaac.

The approval was given by the Administrative board members of the Manipur Board based on a psychological test conducted on the boy. The administrative members termed it a “special case” considering the boy’s mental age and superior IQ.

The boy was 11 years old and studying in class 9 when his father submitted an application on his behalf seeking permission from the board to allow his son to appear in the exam. However, his request was denied citing his age factor.

Genkholien Vaiphei, Isaac’s father said that initially they were asked to change the age of the boy to 15 so that he could appear in the exams. As such, he approached the higher authority driven by the passion of his son.

Following Vaiphei’s application the commissioner of the education department ordered to conduct a Psychology test on the boy.

As per the test results conducted by department of Clinical Psychology RIMS Imphal, Isaac’s mental age was 17 years 5 months and his basal age was 14 years and terminal age was 22 years. His IQ is 141 which is of very superior intellectual and development functioning, added the result.

“We are very happy and thankful to the department for giving my son this opportunity. The initiative of the department for this will pave ways for the coming generations to put to test their skills and talents”, said Viaphei.

Isaac was inspired by child prodigy Naina Jaiswal of Hyderabad who cracked class board exams at the age of eight. However, he and his family had gone through arduous of way to prove the boy was not mediocre.

Isaac did his schooling till class 8 standard at Mount Olive School, Kangvai, Churachandpur run by his father. But, his parents shifted to Rayburn High School (CBSE) in June 2018 following his earnest desire to write his class X exams and growing skepticism on his ability. After three months at Rayburn his application was rejected citing age factor. Later the same year, he was again enrolled in Mount Olive School.

