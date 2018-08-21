Imphal: Mob destroys house of murder suspect, family members expelled

House of the murder suspect. (Express photo) House of the murder suspect. (Express photo)

An irate mob gutted the house of a man suspected to be involved in the murder of a woman in Imphal East district Tuesday. While the accused, who was arrested on Monday, is under police custody, his family members have been ostracized from the locality by the locals.

According to police, the accused named Rohit, 29, from Khergao Makha Leikai, was arrested on Monday evening by a combined team of Imphal East and Kangpokpi police. The victim has been identified as Pukhrihongbam Memi Chanu, 26, of Ekou bazaar. Memi and the accused had known each other through Facebook for only a month. He used a fake account in the name of one Romesh Singh and befriended her.

On August 14, Memi left home around 1 pm to meet Rohit and went missing after that. The same day, a case was filed by the victim’s father that his daughter was kidnapped by a man name Romesh Singh. In the police investigation, it was revealed that it was his fake name. The girl’s body was fished out of Iril river inside a gunny bag on August 17.

According to the police, the accused has confessed that he murdered the girl due some argument over their elopement. However, further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the murder of the girl, the police added.

Meanwhile, a public meeting convened at Ekhou bazaar, the victim’s locality has demanded the government to hang the accused within 48 hours.

The public meeting also resolved that the last rite of the victim will not be performed until the demand is fulfilled. The lifeless remains of the victim are still lying at the mortuary of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) hospital.

