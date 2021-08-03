Imphal: Man from Bihar held with ‘fake’ Remdesivir vials worth Rs 14 lakh

The consignment was intercepted by a team of police during a routine frisking.

Manipur Police arrested a man in Imphal East Monday afternoon for possession of a consignment of suspected fake Remdesivir injections worth Rs 14 lakh. The man, a resident of Bihar’s Sasam village in Samastipur district, was remanded to eight-day police custody Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Lalo Shah (55) and Imphal East SP N Herojit said the consignment was intercepted by a team of police during a routine frisking and checking drive in view of the ongoing curfew.

“Our team recovered 411 vials of Remdesivir in two bags. He (Shah) was taken in custody after he failed to produce any valid document,” Herojit said.

Citing a preliminary finding of the health department, he also said the seized drug could be fake.

“The drug has been compared with genuine samples maintained by the department and based on various discrepancies, the drug controller said the overall impression (labels) of the seized drugs seems to be fake. Moreover, no private individual can procure or possess the drugs without proper documents,” Herojit said.

While the modus operandi of a possible racket remains unknown, the SP said the particular drug has high demand in Myanmar.

The SP further informed that police are looking for more people involved in the racket. While a case has been registered for further investigation, a local court remanded the accused to police custody for eight days.