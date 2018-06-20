Manipur: District council chairman arrested along with drugs worth over 27 crore

The team seised drugs worth 27 crores. (File) The team seised drugs worth 27 crores. (File)

A combined team of Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) police and Imphal West district police on Tuesday midnight arrested eight individuals including Autonomous District Council (ADC) chairman of Chandel district with drugs worth over Rs 27 crore. The seized drugs include 4.595 Kg of Heroine worth above 13 crores and over 28 kg of World is Yours(WY) Amphetamine tables worth Rs 14 crore and Rs 57,18,000 in cash.

The ADC chairman has been identified as Lhukhoser Zou alias Shesei Zou, 51, of Phaicham Veng, Moreh ward no 2, Chandel. He is currently staying at the government quarter in Lamphel Imphal West. He was elected as the member of district council from Congress ticket and later joined the BJP to form the local body government in Chandel.

“The ADC chairman and associates were arrested acting on credible information in a lengthy operation which started from Tuesday evening and lasted past midnight. The police team also recovered a huge amount of drugs and hard cash during the successful operations”, said DIG Intelligence, Themthing Ngashanva.

The combined team initially arrested the driver of the ADC chairman from whom two suitcases full of heroine powder was recovered. Following the driver’s disclosure, the combined police also raided the official quarter of the ADC chairman after midnight led by Additional SP, Th. Brinda and recovered two lakh numbers of WY tablets, said the police report.

The team also recovered assorted items including Rs 13,03,300 in cash and arms and ammunition (including license gun) from the ADC chairman’s quarter.

“We have confirmed that he is ADC chairman but to which party he belongs to is yet to be ascertained. The investigation is in its initial stage and we will find out who else is involved in the case”, said the DIG.

The ADC and his seven associates would be produced before the court to seek police custody for further investigation.

