Imphal airport: AAI orders inquiry into building collapse incident

A day after the collapse of an under construction building inside Imphal’s Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Thursday ordered the Planning and Development Authority (PDA) — which was responsible for the construction work — to conduct an inquiry into the incident. As many as eight labourers were seriously injured.

The PDA has been advised to initiate an inquiry and submit the report to the AAI at the earliest. Director of Bir Tikendrajit International Airport S Senthil Valavan said the regional airport office will also be constituting an inquiry committee to find out the cause behind the building collapse. He said that the building was supposed to be an electrical and mechanical workshop of the international airport.

Senthil Valavan added, “PDA is responsible for the project. And it is also their responsibility to look after the welfare of its labourers. Moreover, I am not the competent authority to announce any compensation or assistance for the injured labourers.”

The construction was part of a project that had started in 2018 after PDA won the tender in November 2017 with a total cost of around Rs 8.65 crore. Around Rs 3.45 crore have been paid to the agency till date, he said.

On Wednesday evening, the roof of the building collapsed right after the work of concrete layering was completed. Atleast eight of the 40 workers at the construction site were seriously injured.

The injured were rescued from under the debris by a combined team of police officials, fire department workers and personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. The injured were shifted to RIMS, four of the injured were referred to Shija Hospital Imphal.