ILP will be fully implemented in Manipur by January 1: CM Biren Singh

The CM said the state is also developing software to allow outsiders to apply for ILP online. (File) The CM said the state is also developing software to allow outsiders to apply for ILP online. (File)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Wednesday said in the Legislative Assembly that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system would be fully implemented in the state by January 1, 2020.

Singh was responding to a calling attention motion moved from the Opposition benches on the first day of the winter session of the Assembly. ILP was introduced in Manipur recently, with the moving of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Singh informed the House that the ILP system was yet to be implemented effectively, though in principle, it came into force the day it was published in the official Gazette of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“To implement ILP effectively, the final notification of the rules and regulations needs to be published in the Official Gazette of the state. As such, the authority is working on it efficiently,” said Singh.

Singh said that the permit system would be issued for different categories based on the purposes of the visitors.

The state government has already selected around eight entry points where the permit system would be issued, including Moreh, Mao, Jiribam and Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, he said.

The CM said the state is also developing software to allow outsiders to apply for ILP online.

On penal provisions for visitors without ILP, the Chief Minister said a thorough study would be carried out on the existing provisions in neighbouring states where ILP is already in force.

Regarding the base year to specify indigenous people, he said it would be decided during the proposed NRC exercise.

The calling attention motion was moved by Congress MLAs Kh. Joykishan and RK Imo. The MLAs expressed their concern over the identification of the increasing number of outsiders in the state. The two members also urged the government to work out modalities to prohibit the buying of land by non-natives.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App