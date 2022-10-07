scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

IED explosion outside ex-MLA’s residence in Manipur

Loken Singh had unsuccessfully contested assembly elections earlier this year from Sagolband seat on a JD(U) ticket.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

A medium-intensity IED exploded outside the residence of former MLA Khwairakpam Loken Singh in Imphal West district, partially damaging the gate, along with a street lamp next to it and a portion of the road, the police said.

Soon after the explosion on Thursday evening in Kwakeithel Takhellambam Leikai area, teams of Manipur Police and bomb experts arrived at the scene and conducted an inquiry.

No arrest has been made in connection with the incident thus far.

Local people claimed that the IED went off shortly after Singh was seen entering his residence.

Singh, who had unsuccessfully contested assembly elections earlier this year from Sagolband seat on a JD(U) ticket, told reporters that he had no enmity with anybody and demanded an immediate probe into the matter.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 09:56:03 am
