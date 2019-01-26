Manipur: IED blast in Imphal amid Republic Day boycott call

A low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was exploded in Imphal on Republic Day amidst heavy security measures in wake of the boycott call by various militants groups.

According to official sources, the IED explosion occurred around 1 pm at Sanakeithel which falls under Lamphel police station in Imphal West district.

Sources informed that the IED was planted at a roadside near the eastern wall of the officers club of Border Road Task Force (BRTF). However, there was no report of any human casualties, only splinters were recovered from the blast sites, informed police.

While the motive behind the bomb explosion is yet to be ascertained, Lamphel Police station has registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

Joint militant bodies like the Coordination Committee (CorCom), an umbrella body of several militant groups operating in the state, has called for a boycott of the Indian Republic Day celebrations against the country’s continued suppression and exploitation of people in the Western South East Asia (WESEA) region.

The six militant groups namely the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kamatapur Liberation Organization (KLO), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), National Liberation Front of Twipra (NLFT) and People’s Democratic Council of Karbi-Longri (PDCK), has banned all forms of Republic Day celebrations and imposed a 12-hour total shutdown in the entire Northeastern region from 6 am to 6 pm today.

The group said, “This is a day of national pride for the Hindi speaking mainland Indians and deserves joyous celebrations. But, for peripheral colonies like Western South East Asia (WESEA) and Kashmir, this is a day of enslavement and mourning.” It further alleged that the Republic Day of India is utilized as a tool of colonization of the mind.

January 26 celebration was also boycotted by several civil bodies and students’ organization in Manipur as a mark of protest demanding the withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Despite the boycott call, the 70th Republic Day was celebrated at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal without any disturbance.

Manipur Governor Dr. Najma Heptulla unfurled the Tricolour and inspected the guard of honour accorded by a contingent of 5th IRB commanded by Bidyapati Thingbaijam, DSP 9th IRB (Mahila).

Altogether, 73 marching contingents including nine band contingents and various school contingents led by Parade Commander, 20 cultural troupes from various communities and organisations across the state showcased their cultural performances.

A total of 18 tableaux of various Departments including Forest, Manipur Fire Service, DIPR, Education, Social Welfare, Health among others also showcased their departmental activities and services. The Governor handed over the President’s Police Medal for distinguished and meritorious service of the police officers.