HRD joint secretary in Imphal to assess Manipur University impasse

Following the ongoing agitation over the removal of vice-chancellor of Manipur University, G C Hosur, Joint secretary ,HRD ministry, on Thursday arrived in Imphal to take stock of the prevailing situation. Hosur arrived in Imphal on Thursday evening after Manipur’s Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, spoke to Union HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar, over the phone.

“After a telephonic discussion with the honourbale HRD Minister Shri Prakash Javadekar about the unrest in the Manipur University. Joint secretary HRD Ministry came to Imphal today and met me in my office. We discussed on the present crisis in the Manipur University”, the CM said in his Facebook post.

The joint secretary on Friday met the representatives of the agitating Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU). “Four of our executive members met the joint secretary at Classic Grande today as he was here to assess the situation. We highlighted him of our allegation against the VC’s misconduct. We told him about our stand to continue shut down of the varsity until the VC is replaced,” said Dayaman Mayanglambam, president of MUSU.

While the protest entered its 24th day on Friday, students have cautioned to intensify the agitation from June 24 if the varsity authorities fail to remove the VC as per the deadline. Altogether six deans of the university have tendered their resignation owing to the protest paralyzing the varsity completely.

“The joint secretary asked us to end the strike as the academic atmosphere of the varsity has been spoiled due to strike. We told him the only solution is dismissal of Pandey (Adiya Prasad Pandey) form the post of VC,” said the student leader.

Meanwhile, Manipur University Staffs’ Association (MUSA) also staged a sit-in in support of the students’ demand on Friday. MUSA asked the vice-chancellor to resign from his post on moral ground following the allegations made against him by the student union.

The VC is alleged of being incompetent and irregular while discharging his duties. He has been alleged of involving in financial irregularities. Soram Jivankumar, president of MUSA said, “The shut-down of the university has not only prevented classes and examinations of the university but also barred the official from discharging their duties. We demand an amicable solution to the impasse by June 30”.

