High Covid positivity rate due to aggressive house-to-house testing, says Manipur health director

The high Covid-19 positive rate reported in the state is due to the aggressive house-to-house testing campaign launched by the health department, said Manipur health director, Dr K. Rajo.

He also said that there is no need to panic over the surge as government has taken up several measures to contain the spread.

Manipur government launched the house-to-house testing drive on July 10 after genome sequencing tests showed considerable increase in the number of Covid cases due to Delta variant. Manipur had confirmed as many as 205 cases of Delta variant till July 12.

Dr K Rajo also noted that the new testing strategy was very efficient in containing the spread of infection.

“With the house-to-house testing drive, we have detected many positive cases. In doing so, the department could immediately isolate the patients. This not only minimised the chances of further spread, it also helped in treating the disease early. We found that around 400 to 600 patients were recovering each day,” he added.

The director, however, suggested that the people to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour citing the high transmissibility of the virus.

As per the date of state health department, as many as 1,211 Covid positive cases were detected out of the total 11,469 tests conducted under the drive till July 16.

In view of the wide prevalence of Delta variant of Covid-19, the state has imposed a total curfew from July 18 for ten days to break the chain of transmission. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has instructed for the use of maximum number of security forces including Assam Rifles, CRPF to strictly enforce the curfew.

Meanwhile, Manipur on Saturday recorded 1,171 new Covid-19 positive cases, pushing the state’s tally to 83,859, while the death toll mounted to 1,365 with 15 more fatalities. Manipur now has 10,812 active Covid-19 cases, the latest update from the state health department stated.