Govt will make RIMS well equipped, PM’s dream to develop N-E India: Harsh Vardhan in Manipur

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Saturday said that Centre is committed to taking the centrally-run Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal in Manipur to greater heights.

The Union Minister was speaking to media on the sidelines of the 48th Foundation Day Celebration and Graduation Ceremony of RIMS at its Jubilee Hall today. “To make RIMS better and well equipped and to take it to a higher level is the dream and aim of the central government. Centre has been working on this motive since RIMS came under it,” he said.

The premier institute established in 1972 with the sole objective to impart quality medical education and improve the health condition of the region. In 2007, the regional campus was upgraded to central university level under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and since then, it has been the dream of the state to upgrade the institute to AIIMS level.

Claiming that RIMS is ranked 28th in All India Rankings, 2019 by National Institutional Ranking Framework, Vardhan attributed the achievement to the dedicated service of its doctors, students and staff.

The Health Minister also assured that he will move forward all the proposals made by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Lok Sabha MP Dr R K Ranjan Singh regarding enhancement of medical facilities of the state with utmost sincerity and commitment.

“It is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that none of the states in Northeast India should be left behind in any field. In these five years under the leadership of PM Modi, North East India has developed tremendously and this is known to all. In the coming years, there will be more development than what has been achieved in these five years,” Vardhan said.

Manipur CM sought Vardhan’s intervention in the early commencement of the Air Ambulance service with RIMS as one of the centres citing Manipur’s difficult topography. The CM added that DoNER Ministry had already sanctioned Rs. 25 crore to commence the service.

Singh also urged the health minister to upgrade RIMS to the status of AIIMS in order to meet quality healthcare requirements for the people of the state. Seeking Central government’s assistance in setting up another state-run medical college, the CM requested, opening a Neurosurgery Unit and Stroke-Care Centre at JNIMS. Claiming that Manipur was a poor state, Singh requested Vardhan to extend assistance in setting up a Cancer hospital.

Vardhan who was the chief guest at the foundation day of the institute handed over Gold medals and certificates to MBBS graduates from the 2014 batch and released the annual RIMS Students’ Union magazine ‘Remedy’.