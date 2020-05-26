HC directs MHRC to find out whether Manipur has adequate quarantine centres

The MHRC is asked to submit the investigation report within fifteen days. (Representational Image) The MHRC is asked to submit the investigation report within fifteen days. (Representational Image)

The High court of Manipur has directed the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) to investigate whether there are adequate quarantine centers in the state to accommodate state natives who have returned from outside the state.

The HC also directed the MHRC to find out whether the quarantine centers are strictly following the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and National Centre for Disease Control.

The directive was issued by a division bench comprising justice Lanusungkum Jamir and justice Kh Nobin on Tuesday, in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer, J Hilson Angam.



According to the petitioner, when thousands of stranded people are brought back to the states, it is important to ensure that adequate numbers of quarantine centres are in place to accommodate them.

He said that it was also critical that appropriate measures as per safety guidelines are considered and implemented to ensure a COVID-19 free environment in the state.

However, he alleged that the state Government is underprepared to accommodate all necessary to returnees. “Several news were published about the complaint and protest from different corners of the states against the lack of adequate quarantine centres and awful condition of the quarantine facilities”, said the petition in the PIL. The respondents which include the state were also asked to file affidavit within ten days.

After having listed in the green zone Manipur Government started evacuation plan of Manipuris stranded outside the state. On May 2, as many as 92 Manipuris stranded in Guwahati and Mizoram was brought in the state by buses. As such, the state started mass evacuation of Manipuris stranded at the mainland by train and the first train carrying around 1200 passengers arrived in the state from Chennai.

In addition to the evacuation by road and train which is still underway, Imphal Airport on Monday resumed domestic flight services bringing in more stranded by air. Manipur has in total 770 quarantine centers.

