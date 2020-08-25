Have asked Centre to suspend CAPF postings in Manipur due to rising Covid cases: CM Biren Singh

The Chief Minister said a meeting has been convened on Wednesday with high-ranking officials of the CAPF to review measures being taken to arrest the spread of the infection among the personnel. (File)

Manipur has asked the Home ministry to temporarily suspend transfer and postings of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel into the state in view of the rising Covid cases in the force, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said Tuesday.

The total number of positive case in the state stands at 5,444. Of the total 1,608 active cases, around 800 are Paramilitary personnel. The Covid-19 death toll has reached 24.

The Chief Minister said a meeting has been convened on Wednesday with high-ranking officials of the CAPF to review measures being taken to arrest the spread of the infection among the personnel. He said that an SOP will be is issued for inter-state and intra-state movement of vehicles and persons soon.

The CM, however, said the state need not panic, as the situation was under control. He said the recovery rate in Manipur was around 70 per cent, higher than that of other states and the national average. The fatality rate of the state stands at 0.4 per cent, while the national average is 1.9 per cent, he added.

“The priority of the government is to save human lives from the dreaded disease. The state government has issued an order that all asymptomatic patients can go for home isolation under the supervision of doctors,” CM Singh said.

He said the government has given Rapid Antigen Testing kits to hospitals, including private hospitals, so they can conduct Covid-19 tests before admitting patients. PPE kits will also be provided to all private hospitals, he added.

“We must learn to live with the virus until a vaccine is developed. I urge the people to obey the guidelines and SOPs issued by the government,” Singh added.

