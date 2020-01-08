Manipur: Grenade attack attempted in high security zone in Imphal

While the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident. While the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

Miscreants lobbed a hand grenade inside the office complex of the Auditor and Comptroller General (ACG) at Babupara Imphal on Wednesday. The grenade, which was thrown in a high-security area which houses the ACG office along with other important offices in the state capital, did not explode.

The office shares its wall with the Manipur Police headquarters and the office of top police brass, on its northern side. Further north, after the police headquarters, is the bungalow of the Chief Minister of Manipur.

Opposite to the ACG office, are Manipur Secretariat and Office of the Superintendent of Police Imphal West district.

According to eyewitnesses, the grenade was hurled by two men who came on a motorcycle and sped away. The grenade landed near the sentry post situated at the gate of the office. However, it did not explode. The office complex is manned by CRPF personnel round the clock.

Police said the incident which occurred around 3.30 pm, during office hour created panic amongst the staff of the ACG and nearby offices.

Almost all the officials of the ACG office including the ACG were present when the incident occurred.

While the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App