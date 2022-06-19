Govt taking steps to convert fuel-based vehicles to electric ones: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state government was taking steps to convert fuel-based vehicles into electric ones to reduce carbon emission, noise pollution and mitigate climate problems.

Biren Singh also said charging points for e-vehicles will be set up in strategic places.

The chief minister made the remarks during the flag-off ceremony of an e-rickshaw roadshow in Imphal Sunday.

Biren Singh further said the government will provide every possible support to e-rickshaw transporters including bank loans to those who want to start e-rickshaw services. (Source: Twitter/@NBirenSingh)

Biren Singh further said the government will provide every possible support to e-rickshaw transporters including bank loans to those who want to start e-rickshaw services.

He also expressed his solidarity with flood- and landslide-affected people in Assam and Meghalaya.

The chief minister said forests and environment were degrading owing to anthropogenic factors. “As an impact, people are facing consequences of erratic rainfall, high temperature and pollution. For the sake of future generations, the government has started the movement of environmental conservation,” added Biren Singh.

He also defended the Agnipath scheme during the event. “The present geo-political scenario of India is not safe. There is a need to strengthen the defence sector of the country and such requirements would be addressed by this scheme,” the chief minister said.