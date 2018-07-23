Govt keen to end Manipur University agitation at the earliest: Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo) Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo)

The Centre is keen to resolve the ongoing agitation at the Manipur University as early as possible and has set up a fact-finding committee, which will submit its report within a month, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said today. Javadekar said in the Lok Sabha that the central government had sent a team of officers to Imphal where they held discussions with students and teachers. “They came back and reported that the matter will be resolved very soon. Unfortunately, it did not happen like that.

“Therefore, we have, now, appointed a fact-finding committee under the chairmanship of an ex-Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, Justice Nandakumar. That Committee has been given only one month’s time,” he said during the Question Hour.

The minister said the committee has started functioning and it will ensure a dialogue with everybody. “We want to arrive at a peaceful solution at the earliest,” he said.

When Congress member Thokchom Meinya pointed out that the students have been demanding the removal of the vice-chancellor of the Manipur University, Javadekar said the issue is not just about removing him, but about settling the dispute, if any. “Therefore, what we have said is that if students have any genuine demand about infrastructure, repairing, etc., that can be addressed immediately.

“If they want improvement in functioning, that is also welcomed. Therefore, an all-round dialogue will happen with the committee,” he said. BJP member Prahlad Singh Patel alleged that there has been turmoil in the university for a long time and it has been a “den of undergrounds”.

The minister avoided a direct reply, but said he has discussed the Manipur University issue with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and requested him to prevail upon and talk to all concerned, and ensure that a solution is arrived at the earliest. “He (chief minister) has also assured me that he will make all efforts and will solve the issue at the earliest,” he said.

The students of the Manipur University, a central university, have been demanding the vice-chancellor’s resignation over multiple allegations of administrative negligence and misuse of varsity funds.

There have been reports of violence in the university campus and the state government had last week even suspended all telecom services except voice calls for five days in the wake of escalating protests.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App