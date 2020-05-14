Fresh COVID-19 case in Manipur, man who return from Mumbai tests positive

Of the five samples sent for testing at the laboratory in Jawarharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), the sample of the 31-year-old was tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Of the five samples sent for testing at the laboratory in Jawarharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), the sample of the 31-year-old was tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Manipur reported a fresh case of COVID-19 on Thursday after a 31-year-old man who returned from Mumbai tested positive for the virus.

Official sources said the COVID-19 patient is the son of the Manipuri woman who succumbed to the virus in Mumbai on May 6. The first COVID-19 death recorded in the state.

The 31-year-old from Imphal East district arrived in the state on Wednesday by road in a private vehicle. He was accompanied by four others including his father, who is a cancer patient. Five of them were evacuated to a quarantine centre in Imphal East district the Wednesday.



He (the patient) along with his late mother had gone to Mumbai city for the cancer treatment of his father. The patient has been evacuated to Isolation ward of JNIMS hospital.

An official statement from the Manipur Health department said that contact tracing and active surveillance in the containment zone has begun with immediate effect.

As a preparatory arrangement, district Rapid Response Team (RTT) and Surveillance Team have been constituted in the entire districts including 40 sub-surveillance teams in each district, said the department.

Manipur was listed in the green zone in the revised list of classification of areas based on the spread of coronavirus on May 1. The state was included in the green zone after the second COVID-19 patient was discharged on April 21. The 56 year-old-man from Lilong attended the congregation in Nizamuddin Markaz, New Delhi.

Manipur reported its first COVID-19 case on March 25 after a 21-year-old girl who returned from UK tested positive who was also cured.

After having listed in the green zone, Manipur started the mass evacuation of stranded state natives who are stranded outside the state. On Tuesday, a special train carrying over 1000 stranded Manipuris arrived in the state. Another train carrying a similar number of people is likely to arrive at the Jiribam railway station, from Punjab on Friday afternoon.

