State to provide free treatment up to Rs 2 lakh for ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, says Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday announced that Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) as well as Anganwadi workers and helpers would be eligible for cashless treatment up to Rs 2 lakhs in empanelled hospitals in the state. They can avail the free treatment facilities under the CM’s Health scheme which is called Chief Ministergi Hakshel-gi Tengbang (CMHT).

The announcement was made by Singh at the launch event of ‘IT enabled Mega Convergence of Health-Nutrition-Education’ held at City Convention Centre in Imphal.

He said that the health cover under CMHT was being provided to acknowledge the selfless sacrifice and role of ASHAs, Anganwadi Workers and helpers during the Covid-19 crisis. As many as 25,500 of them, including around 4,000 ASHAs, 11,500 Anganwadi workers and 9,959 Anganwadi helpers would be benefited under the scheme, he said.

Singh also announced that the honorarium of ASHAs, Anganwadi workers and helpers would be increased. While ASHA and Anganwadi workers would get a hike of Rs 1,000, wages of the Anganwadi helpers will also increase by Rs 500.

As many as 2600 smartphones have already been distributed to Anganwadi workers, he said. Another 9,949 smartphones are being distributed, which will take the total expenses on the state exchequer to Rs 9.14 crore, he added.

Singh also said that around 69 villages have been covered under the CM Health for All scheme so far. Around 18,683 individuals have been registered, he said, adding healthcare workers have examined 17,401 people at their doorsteps and distributed free medicines.

The Manipur CM also launched an integrated education management system, a digital learning platform for the education sector and e-ASHA for the health sector.

CMHT is a health insurance scheme initiated by the state government and officially launched in 2018. Under the scheme, families in the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) category, including the economically marginalised, differently abled and widows, who are permanent residents of Manipur, can avail free treatment in empanelled hospitals. The list of hospitals also includes private facilities.

The scheme provides a cover of up to Rs 2 lakh for each eligible family for the treatment of seven types of critical ailments, including cardiovascular diseases, kidney ailments, neurological conditions, liver ailments, cancer, neonatal diseases and burns.