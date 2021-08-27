Former MP La Ganesan sworn in as Governor of Manipur

Former Rajya Sabha member La Ganesan was on Friday sworn in as the 17th Governor of Manipur at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, PV Sanjay Kumar, administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ganesan.

The ceremony was attended by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Speaker Y Khemchand and Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar among other senior officials. After the swearing-in ceremony, the new governor also inspected the guard of honour.

On August 22, President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed Ganesan as the new Governor of Manipur succeeding interim Governor Ganga Prasad.

Prasad, who is the Governor of Sikkim was given the additional charge of Manipur on August 10 after the outgoing Governor, Dr Najma Heptulla, demitted office.

La Ganesan, who was a senior BJP leader in Tamil Nadu, arrived in Imphal on Thursday.