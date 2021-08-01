Days after resigning as Manipur Congress chief, Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP

Govindas Konthoujam was formally inducted into the party at BJP headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Manipur CM N Biren Singh (Twitter: @KonthoujamG)

Days after he stepped down as Manipur Congress president and resigned as an MLA, Govindas Konthoujam joined the BJP on Sunday. He was formally inducted into the party at BJP headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

The development comes ahead of the Manipur Assembly polls slated to be held next year.

Union minister of state RK Ranjan, Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, Manipur state BJP president A Sarda and Manipur BJP in charge Sambit Patra were also present on the occasion.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh said Konthoujam decided to join BJP after witnessing the commitment of the party in developing Manipur and also the entire northeast region.

“Govindas is my friend. I have worked with him during my time Congress in Manipur. We had tried then to bring some change to the state but our leadership then failed us,” Singh said, adding that Konthoujam’s joining will further strengthen BJP in Manipur.

Singh claimed that more people from Congress will be joining the BJP soon. He was also confident that BJP will come back to power in the state after the polls next year.

Konthoujam said people should lend their support to the BJP and its campaign for development in the northeast.

He extended his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J P Nadda and other central leaders for giving him the opportunity to join the party.

Days after stepping down as Manipur Congress president, Konthoujam had resigned from the Manipur Assembly on July 28. The same day, the senior legislator also tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party.

Konthoujam had been a Congress MLA for six terms from the Bishnupur constituency.