Former Manipur CM Ibobi Singh files for anticipatory bail in money laundering case

Former Manipur CM Ibobi Singh (Source: File/PTI)

Former Chief Minister of Manipur Okram Ibobi filed an anticipatory bail petition in connection with a money laundering case under probe by the Enforcement Directorate.

Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar of the Manipur High Court heard the bail plea on Friday through video conferencing in view of COVID-19 restrictions. While admitting the plea, the court issued notice to ED returnable on November 25. The matter has been listed on November 25 for hearing.

The bail plea was filed on the basis of a report on November 12 that the ED is likely to register a case against Okram Ibobi under the Prevent of Money Laundering Act. It was also reported that a similar case is likely to be taken up against former Project Director of Manipur Development Society (MDS) Y Ningthem, former Chief Secretaries DS Poonia, PC Lawmkunga and O Nabakishore. The ED reportedly sought documents from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI registered a case on November 20, 2019 against Okram Ibobi Singh, who was then Chairman of MDS, three former Project Directors and an Administrative officer of the MDS under IPC and PC Act under the request of Manipur Government.

It was alleged that, Singh, while working as Chairman of MDS from June 30, 2009 to July 6, 2017, in conspiracy with others, misappropriated Government funds to the tune of Rs. 332 crore out of the total amount of Rs. 518 crore which was entrusted to them for the purpose of executing development work in Manipur.

The same month, in connection with the case, the CBI also conducted simultaneous raids at 9 locations including Aizawl, Imphal, Gurgaon. During the search, the agency recovered Rs. 15.47 lakh in cash, Rs. 36.49 lakhs demonitised currency, incriminating documents among others.

