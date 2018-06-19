Flood situation improving in Manipur

With the flood water level receding considerably, the state government has also taken up measures to counter post flood menace to prevent the outbreak of any disease. (Express photo by Jimmy Leivon) With the flood water level receding considerably, the state government has also taken up measures to counter post flood menace to prevent the outbreak of any disease. (Express photo by Jimmy Leivon)

Although Manipur has witnessed a total of seven deaths so far, the flood situation in the state has been improving at large. According to the report of Directorate Relief and Disaster Management, the flood has additionally claimed the lives of 400 animals, damaged 23,456 houses and affected 3,947 hectares of agricultural lands.

Manipur government has put into effect, all its machinery towards extending help to the flood victims and is keeping a strict vigil to control the situation both in the hilly regions and the valley.

Defence personnel from the Indian Army, Airforce, paramilitary forces, engineers of Assam Rifles, teams of SDRF (State Disaster Relief force) and State Police are also actively participating in the relief and rescue operation. It is further informed that altogether 51,689 victims from different flood affected areas were evacuated till Tuesday evening. Altogether 174 relief camps which are supporting 59,170 inmates were opened as a measure to provide assistance and distributing relief materials including essential commodities.

The centre has also provided an additional allocation of 2000 tons of rice to Manipur.

Traffic has resumed along NH-37 Imphal-Jiribam road. (Express Photo) Traffic has resumed along NH-37 Imphal-Jiribam road. (Express Photo)

Following the incessant rainfall in the past few days, several parts of the valley and hill districts of Manipur including Imphal city were flooded. It is estimated that altogether 1,80,102 population across the 10 districts of the state were affected by the flood. The inclement weather also triggered landslides in different areas of the hill district.

On June 13 Manipur government declared a holiday for all educational institutes and government offices including those from private sector due to the flash flood in Manipur.

As rainfall stopped for the past few days situation has improved considerably except for low lying areas which still remain inundated. Traffic along the National Highway-37 which remained cut off since June 13 finally resumed Tuesday.

With the flood water level receding considerably, the state government has also taken up measures to counter post flood menace to prevent the outbreak of any disease. It has been informed that altogether 24 medical camps are providing immediate medical assistance to the people affected by the flood.

As per the information available from the Deputy Commissioners concerned, the total population affected in Imphal West was 67,000, Imphal East-one lakh, Thoubal – 32,890, Bishnupur – 20,000, Kakching – 700, Jiribam – 1800, Pherzawl – 500 and Kangpokpi – 5,000.

