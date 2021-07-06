Fatigue in following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour a factor in rise in cases in Manipur: Expert team

As for high mortality in the second wave, Dr Swasticharan underlined factors such as late detection of the virus in many cases, late admissions to hospitals and comorbid conditions of patients. (File Photo)

An expert team dispatched by the Centre to assist in the control and containment measures of Covid-19 in Manipur said a general fatigue in following appropriate Covid-19 behaviour could be contributing to the rise in new infections in the state.

“A fatigue in following the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour by the public may be a factor in the increase in positive cases in the state,” said additional DDG and director, emergency medical response (EMR), Dr L Swasticharan, one of the two members of the expert team. He is camping in Imphal to monitor the situation along with Dr Sugar K, assistant professor at AIMS, Bhopal.

As for high mortality in the second wave, Dr Swasticharan underlined factors such as late detection of the virus in many cases, late admissions to hospitals and comorbid conditions of patients. He stressed on the need to improve active contact tracing and strict monitoring to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Nevertheless, he appreciated the state government for putting in its best efforts in combating the pandemic by forming an Integrated Covid Control Centre. After completing the monitoring process, necessary recommendations will be submitted to the state to combat the pandemic and the same will be forwarded to the Centre, Dr Swasticharan added.

He appealed to the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Dr K. Rajo, Director of Health Services Manipur said the state is all set to effectively combat a potential third wave of Covid-19. He said the 60-bed COVID hospital at Canchipur, Imphal will be converted into a dedicated child COVID hospital. In addition, private hospitals would be apprised to reserve COVID beds for children, he said adding that “there is no dearth of medicines, equipments, hospital beds, ambulances, oxygen and medical staffs”.

Highlighting the preparedness of the state, the Health director said there are currently three functional oxygen plants. Installation works for nine more oxygen plants are in progress and another 16 more plants will soon be set up.

He said the state is also preparing to set up genome sequencing lab at IBSD (biotechnology) at Takyel, Imphal.