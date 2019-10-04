Facing dissidence within govt, Biren Singh gets backing of BJP brass

The uncertainty surrounding the BJP government in Manipur seems to be finished with the party’s national leadership backing Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who will now continue at the top post despite a dissidence in the state unit.

Sources said the BJP central leadership has not agreed with the dissidents, led by Public Works Department minister Th Biswajit Singh, who have been demanding a leadership change in the state.

Biren Singh, who has been in the national capital from two days, met BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday.

He also met BJP working president J P Nadda and national general secretary, organisation, B L Santosh. Both Biren Singh and Biswajit sat with Nadda to resolve differences.

According to a party leader, there was no final decision on Biswajit’s demand for the deputy chief minister post.

Sources said the leadership has assessed that the dissidents — who became active immediately after the Lok Sabha elections — could not muster “adequate number to be a major threat” to the Chief Minister.

In June this year, the Chief Minister removed two cabinet ministers because of a financial crisis owing to which, the RBI stopped honouring the government’s bills and cheques.

The chief minister had then divested Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh of National People’s Party (NPP) of finance and Biswajit Singh of power portfolios. NPP is BJP’s ally in Manipur.

According to party sources, the dissidents became active as the performance of the party in their areas in the general elections was not impressive and the Chief Minister had proposed that the cabinet reshuffle could be on the basis of their performance in the parliamentary polls.