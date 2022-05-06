scorecardresearch
Friday, May 06, 2022
Explosion at engineer’s house in Manipur; police suspect militants’ extortion bid

Though no one was hurt, the blast caused extensive damage to properties including three cars and shattered windowpanes of neighbouring buildings.

Written by Jimmy Leivon | Imphal |
May 6, 2022 7:46:08 pm
A car that was damaged in the explosion.

Suspected militants exploded a powerful bomb at the house of an executive engineer of Manipur’s agriculture department in Imphal East district on Friday. No one was hurt in the blast.

The explosion occurred around 3.50am in Khurai Thoidingjam Leikai, according to the police. The police, who collected CCTV footage from the area, said that two unknown persons had come in a car and left a package in front of RK Virendra’s gate before speeding away. The blast caused extensive damage to properties including three cars and shattered windowpanes of neighbouring buildings.

While the motive behind the blast is still unknown, the police suspect it could be related to extortion, given that there has been an instance of a militant group demanding money from the engineer.

The blast came a day after a low-intensity bomb exploded near a car spare parts shop in Imphal West district.

In 2021, a bomb was recovered near the house of Virendra’s younger brother, who is also an executive engineer with the Department of Public Health Engineering in Kakching district.

