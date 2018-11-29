Manipur: Expert team from Wildlife Institute to probe killings of livestock by mysterious predators

A team of experts from the Wildlife Institute of India is scheduled to arrive in Manipur to investigate into the series of killing of livestock across the state by mysterious predators.

Forest and Environment Minister Th. Shyamkumar on Friday appealed to the public to refrain from killing wildlife, as the panic-stricken public has resorted to hunting protected species of cats, in the hunt for the mysterious creature responsible for the killing of livestock.

The first incident was first reported in Chiengkawnpang village in Churachandpur district on October 27 wherein a large number of chickens and ducks of the villagers were killed with its mutilated carcasses left behind. Even as a Special Surveillance Team was formed aftermath the killing comprising of police, district authority, CSOs and others- the killings continued unabated and has spread across districts. The initial autopsy reports, conducted on some of the carcasses found in Churachandpur district suggested that the maiming was carried out by sharp teeth of an animal.

The killing of livestock under similar circumstances spread to other parts of the state and eventually reached in Imphal area.

On Friday, a half-eaten carcass of a piglet was found abandoned at Thoubal Tekcham Leikai, a day after a pregnant cow was found dead with its horns pulled off in Kangpokpi district and two sheep found dead with all its entrails completely devoured in Kakching district.

To allay the fear of the public, Minister Shyamkumar said, as per preliminary reports, it is suspected that the civet cats are behind the killings of the livestock across the state including Churachandpur, Imphal East, Kakching and Kangpokpi. He asserted that although the civet cats are found at large in the valley areas, they are not dangerous to human beings.

Shyamkumar informed that experts from the state including forensic department also working on the case alongside the Forest Department task forces team who are taking up necessary steps at various strategic locations.

The team will also study the eating patterns of various animals at the Manipur Zoological Garden from tonight, he added. Unless the final report is submitted by the wildlife experts regarding the predator, he added, no concrete action can be implemented and that it is not justified to kill animals merely out of suspicion.