Enhancing relationship with NE region critical to broaden connectivity with South Asia: US Ambassador to India

Ambassador of the United States of America to India, Kenneth I Jester, has said that enhancing relationship with the Northeastern region of India particularly Manipuris, is critical to broaden connectivity within South Asia.

“I really want to know all of the states in the Northeast better because it’s important for the United States to enhance its relationship with this part of India particularly Manipur, which is critical to broaden connectivity within South Asia,” said the US Ambassador.

Kenneth I Jester arrived in Imphal on Thursday evening on a two-day visit to attend the Manipur Sangai Festival. He was accompanied by Patricia L Hoffman US Consulate General, Kolkata.

Responding to queries of the media, he said, that although the ties between the US and India are already strong, the US wants to enhance it ever more particularly Manipur for it is very important for the US and we are looking forward to boosting it as well.

Soon after his arrival, he met the Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh and Governor Dr Najma Heptulla. He also toured the main venue of the Manipur Sangai Festival at Hapta Kangjeibung, Imphal to witness the heritage huts, stalls and later attended the cultural event at Bhaigyachandra Open Air Theatre (BOAT) there.

Addressing the gathering the Ambassador said, “It’s a great honour and privilege to be here in Manipur. We want to have a very positive relationship with the state and to enhance it in every way possible ways. We are here to witness the Sangai Festival, to see all the tradition, customs and cultural aspect of this wonderful state”.

On Friday the US Ambassador will also visit the Kangla Fort and the Shree Shree Govindaji temple before leaving Imphal.

Kenneth I Juster, the 25th United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, is on his maiden visit to Manipur.