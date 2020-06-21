scorecardresearch
Moderate intensity earthquake hits Manipur

The earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit Manipur at 4.16 pm, Earth Science Department of Manipur University said, adding that the epicentre of the quake is located 9 km from Ngopa area of neighbouring state of Mizoram.

By: PTI | Imphal | Updated: June 21, 2020 7:50:01 pm
There is no report of any casualty or damage of property in Manipur so far, the DGP Control Room said. (Photo: Google Maps)

An earthquake of moderate intensity hit Manipur on Sunday, according to the Earth Science Department of Manipur University.

The earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit Manipur at 4.16 pm, it said, adding that the epicentre of the quake is located 9 km from Ngopa area of neighbouring state of Mizoram.

There is no report of any casualty or damage of property in Manipur so far, the DGP Control Room said.

