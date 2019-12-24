Drugs, alcohol abuse becoming major concern in state: Manipur CM

Biren Singh was addressing the inauguration of first-ever 10-day-long North East Women Drama Festival and National Seminar on Theatre at Khenjonglang Theatre Complex in Imphal East District. (File) Biren Singh was addressing the inauguration of first-ever 10-day-long North East Women Drama Festival and National Seminar on Theatre at Khenjonglang Theatre Complex in Imphal East District. (File)

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Tuesday said that rampant abuse of drug and intoxicants has become a major concern in the state. He urged the womenfolk of the state to take on a proactive role in fighting the menace.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inauguration of first-ever 10-day-long North East Women Drama Festival and National Seminar on Theatre at Khenjonglang Theatre Complex in Imphal East District.

Singh said that thousands of men had died and many others were dying due to intoxication, leaving behind their wives and children. Against this backdrop, there is a need to launch a war with women taking the lead role to curb the menace, he said.

The chief minister said that theatre plays a significant role in maintaining harmony among people and educating the masses about social evils. Noting that there is no dearth of talent in the state, he added that Manipur has towering figures like Ratan Thiyam in the field of theatre.

Underscoring the contribution of women in Manipur, he said it is very appropriate to organize a drama festival of women directors in Manipur.

The 10-day festival is organized by Khengjonglang in association with Sangeet Natak Akademi and Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy. Prominent women theatre directors from the different Northeastern states are participating in the festival. Eminent theatre personalities like Kirti Jain, Maya Krishna Rao and H. Sabitri were honoured at the function.

