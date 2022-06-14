Drug lab busted in Manipur, over 222 kg ‘brown sugar’ seized

The Manipur police Tuesday busted a drug-manufacturing unit in Thoubal district and seized 222.85 kg suspected brown sugar.

The police said the drug-manufacturing unit was busted during a raid at Moijing Mina Bazaar, around 7am Tuesday. The police team also arrested a woman during the raid.

The arrested person has been identified as one Thoubalmayum Bibi, wife of Th Kadimur of Moijing Bazaar, Thoubal district. Notably, the brown sugar-manufacturing unit was operating from the house of Thoubalmayum Bibi.

Thoubal SP Jogeschandra Haobijam said the raid was conducted by a Thoubal police team, including women personnel, after receiving a tip-off.

During the raid, the police team seized four large yellow plastic sacks, one blue plastic container and one red plastic container suspected of containing 222.85kg brown sugar, said the SP.

The police also seized several items, including chemicals used in manufacturing the drugs, the SP added.

Official sources said a kilogram of brown sugar fetches around Rs 8 lakh in the local market.

This is not the first drug-lab bust in the district, in 2019, a joint team of narcotic police and Thoubal police busted a similar drug-manufacturing unit. During the raid, the joint team seized brown sugar worth Rs 100 crore in the international market. It was reported to be the biggest-ever drug bust in the history of Manipur.