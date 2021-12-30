‘Disturbed area’ status in Manipur no longer warranted: Human Rights Commission

The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) Wednesday said the continuation of the “disturbed area” status in Manipur is no longer “warranted” owing to a significant decline in “aggravated” activities involving insurgents.

The MHRC made the recommendation during its proceedings held Wednesday after examining a report submitted by Manipur’s Additional DGP over a suo motu case registered by the commission in 2020 for repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

The suo motu case was registered in response to a petition filed by Th Suresh, the chairman of Forensic Study and Placement. Suresh had approached the commission recommending lifting of AFSPA by ways of revocation of the “disturbed area” status from the state on the grounds of gross violation of human rights under AFSPA. Subsequently, the MHRC had directed the state to submit its response.

As per the police report, between January 1, 2021 to September 22, 2021 as many as 180 militants belonging to different organisations were arrested. In addition, the police stated that altogether 142 arms along with 2,240 rounds of assorted ammunition were also seized from various militants operating in the state.

The report further mentioned that during the same period one security personnel was injured, two civilians were killed while another was injured.

Based on the report, the MHRC said the state police can effectively contain the activities of insurgency outfits under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) and other existing criminal laws of the country.



Nonetheless, the commission suggested that in the event of requiring any assistance from the Union government to contain the activities of insurgent outfits, the state government should ask for assistance from the Armed Forces of the Union as provided under Entry 2 of the Union List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

MHRC asserted that Section 4 of AFSPA empowers even a non-commissioned member of the Armed Forces to use force for the maintenance of public order even by shooting, which is a violation of the right to life guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which is now “non-derogatory in all situation including the operation of the proclamation of emergency”.

Moreover, it stated that insurgency is a “political problem” which is in the ultimatum analysis of a human problem and as such should be soluble through political settlement. Hence, the state government must work out ways and means for the solution of insurgency in Manipur, the commission suggested.