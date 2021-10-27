Dengue outbreak in Manipur, 35 cases reported in seven districts

As many as 35 cases of dengue have been detected in seven districts of Manipur, with the maximum number concentrated in Imphal East district, the state health department said.

State malaria officer, Rahman Chisti said of the total 35 cases, 22 were from Chingmeirong area in Imphal East. Among those affected by the fever are five children, 20 males and 10 females, he said.

Two cases were reported from Churachandpur; one each from Chandel and Tamenglong; two each from Imphal West and Kangpokpi; and five cases in Thoubal.

Even as the source of transmission is yet to be confirmed, it is speculated to be imported transmission.

“We believe the source of the outbreak is from outside the state. Chingmeirong, where 22 cases are reported, is situated opposite to a three-star hotel where most of the guests are tourists from outside the state. Moreover, no dengue cases were reported earlier in this area,” said Chisti.

The officer, however, said there was no need to panic as anti-dengue measures have been taken up by the department concerned. He further informed that most of the 22 cases in Chingmeirong are mild cases and no death has been reported.

The health department has begun fogging and spraying chemicals to curb further spread of the outbreak, particularly in Chingmeirong area. Door-to-door survey, constant contact with patients, among other measures, are also underway, the state malaria officer said.

It has been reported that the first two cases were detected in Chingmeirong in September.