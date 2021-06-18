Covid-19: Manipur reports 18 cases of Delta variant

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said as many as 18 cases of Delta variant of Covid-19 were detected from 20 samples sent for testing at a laboratory in Hyderabad.

Terming the development as alarming, Chief Minister Singh said the new variant had been a major cause of rapid spread of Covid-19 in the state.

He appealed to the public to be more careful and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and the SOP issued by the Government.

Singh also informed that home isolation patients would be provided additional medicines useful in the treatment of this variant. Apart from this, home isolation patients would also be provided 20 triple-layer masks each, hand sanitiser with extra medicines from today, he added.

“I appealed to the public to come up with constructive criticisms and encourage the work of health and frontline workers rather than just pointing out mistakes and taking up negative propaganda in this crucial hour of the pandemic”, added Singh.

Reiterating that saving lives is the utmost priority, the Chief Minister further urged people not to believe in misleading information regarding the pandemic and to get vaccinated at the earliest.

He stressed the need to be more responsible on the part of the public and even to not go to public spaces until he or she got vaccinated. He also added that the state government had been taking up all the necessary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus and also sought the support of all the stakeholders in its fight against it.

Meanwhile, the state health department also informed that due epidemiological measures are being taken up to control the new variant from spreading.