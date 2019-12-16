Delivering justice should not be derailed by majority-minority debate: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said the “majority-minority debate” should not be dragged into the “question of delivering justice”.

Singh’s remark came in response to a tweet by BJP general secretary Ram Madhav who said that “Majority-minority is integral to our Constitution”.

“The question of delivering justice to an individual or group (s) should not be caged/derailed with Majority-Minority debate. Rather, the fundamental principle of justice shall prevail. Perhaps, this is the cornerstone idea of a progressive society,” the CM tweeted. He added, “Justice has been done to the hindus fleeing from Pak, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Thank you Ram Madhavji for invoking such wonderful idea/debate.”

Interestingly, Singh deleted both tweets later in the evening.

Protests over the new citizenship law have hit large parts of the North-East but Manipur, unlike its neighbouring states, has largely been calm after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Parliament that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) will be extended to the state, exempting it from the new law. However, this calm has been tenuous.

“The concern is that the border along the North-East is porous… In states like Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, ILP has existed but there has still been migration and settlers from outside. We are standing up not just for ourselves but our brothers in the Northeast and in Assam,” said Lancha Ningthouja, the co-convener of the Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (MANPAC) and president of the North East Forum of Indigenous People (NEFIP).

In Nagaland, NEFIP vice-president Theja Therieh reiterated Ningthouja’s stand, adding, “…we are also against the granting of citizenship based on religion…” Dimapur, which was the only place in Nagaland not to have ILP, recently received that status from the Home Ministry.

