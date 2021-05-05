Deceased Covid patient’s body cremated in Imphal allegedly without informing his family members

The deceased, Warepam Jugindro, 78, who was a resident of Imphal East, was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science (JNIMS) Hospital on Monday after he tested positive for Covid-19. He passed away in the wee hour of Wednesday.

The body of a 78-year-old Covid patient, who died at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science (JNIMS) in Imphal on Wednesday, was cremated allegedly without the knowledge of his family members.

The deceased, Warepam Jugindro, 78, who was a resident of Imphal East, was admitted to JNIMS on Monday after he tested positive for Covid-19. He passed away in the wee hour of Wednesday.

Jugindro’s family members said while they were trying to obtain permission from the concerned deputy commission for performing his last rites, his body was cremated by the Imphal Municipal Council without informing them.

The incident triggered tension at the JNIMS for a brief period, after which the authorities stepped in and said they would carry out an inquiry into the incident.

W Arunkumar, the deceased’s son, said this was a case of acute “negligence” on the part of the hospital authorities, as a result of which the family could not be present when the body was cremated. Those responsible for the action should be brought to book, he said.

JNIMS Director Dr Th Bhimo said a probe would be carried out soon.

Sapam Ranjan, State Health Advisor to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, acknowledged that there have been lapses on the part of the hospital authorities and said steps would be taken to ensure that similar incidents do not happen again.