Manipur: Day after drug haul worth Rs 120 crore, CM Biren Singh talks tough

A day after a drug bust amounting to over Rs 120 crore was carried out in a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur police in Kangpokpi district, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated Sunday that any person involved in drug trade will not be spared and will be dealt with strictly as per the law.

“No one will be spared including the near and dear ones of the politicians, police personnel etc. who are involved in the illegal drug business in the state,” Singh was quoted as saying.

The clandestine drug lab situated at Kamu Saichang in Kangpokpi district, was busted by the combined team on Saturday. According to the Assam Rifles PRO, the lab was used to extract morphine from opium which was further processed into brown sugar.

The PRO informed that the combined team recovered approximately 29 kg of Heroin Brown Sugar (solid), 20 litres of Brown Sugar, 8 kg of Marijuana along with the equipments used in manufacturing the drugs.

The owner of the house where the lab was set up is absconding, said the PRO.

The chief minister maintained that appropriate action will be taken against the drug traffickers under the law. He added that in the ‘War against Drugs’ various security agencies have so far confiscated illegal drugs amounting to more than Rs. 2000 crores. In addition, around 100 persons have been jailed for being involved in the illegal drug activities in the state.

The Chief Minister appealed the people to extend their support in the initiative of the government on ‘War against Drugs’ in the state.

Meanwhile, the NAB additional SP, Th. Brinda during an awareness program on drugs, said that poppy plantation has reached a very alarming stage and is on the rise compared to last year.

As per police report, a total of 3,015 acres of poppy plantation and 18.51 acres of marijuana plantations were destroyed in 2019.

“If the trend is left unchecked, the state will be doomed within the next 10 years. There is no specific data as cultivation of poppy is widely carried out in the interior areas, where there is hardly any access or motorable roads. Nevertheless, we are putting efforts to collect data as much as possible as there can be no solution to the menace without proper data,” added Brinda.

With Manipur bordering Myanmar, the state is used as a conduit for trafficking of drugs, arms, humans among others.

