Data services suspended for five days, Manipur govt says ‘tense communal situation’

Mobile data services have been suspended in Manipur for the next five days after an Eco-Van was reportedly set on fire by a few youths at Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai. According to an order released by the Manipur government, “The crime has created tense communal situation and volatile law and order situation in the State.”

The order further states, “Some anti-social elements are using social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public. The social media has also become a handy tool for rumour mongers and is being used to incite general public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State.”

Around 30 students and two policemen sustained injuries after a confrontation broke out between student protesters and police in Imphal on Saturday. Over 100 tribal students converged at Kabo Leikai in Imphal West district to stage a protest demanding the release of some leaders of the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM). The student leaders were arrested for imposing a total shutdown and subsequent economic blockade in the hill districts of Manipur. They were demanding the tabling of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC)-recommended Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) Amendment Bill, 2021.

“To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as Whatsapp, Facebook etc. on mobile phone and SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities,” the order adds.