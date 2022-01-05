Manipur: Day after quitting, Congress MLA joins NDA ally NPF

In a major blow to the Manipur unit of Congress, D Korungthang, a senior legislator of the party, Wednesday joined the Naga People’s Front (NPF), an ally of the BJP-led Manipur government.

Korungthang, who is a sitting MLA of Tengnoupal Assembly Constituency, had submitted his resignation Tuesday. He said he joined NPF as a regional party can focus more on local issues.

“National parties have a vast scope. In order to be able to work for the people of the region, I have realised that it can be done only through a regional party,” he said.

Meanwhile, president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee N Loken said Korungthang has been suspended from Congress with immediate effect for his alleged anti-party activities and breach of discipline.

“Korungthang’s resignation was against the rules and regulations of the party constitution and for the act, MPCC decided to suspend him,” Loken said.

D Korungthang was elected from the Tengnoupal Assembly Constituency as a candidate of the Indian National Congress in the last Assembly election in 2017.



His resignation comes barely a week after National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Letpao Haokip joined BJP. NPP is also a major ally of the BJP-led state government. Interestingly, Haokip, a minister in the alliance government, announced that he will contest from the Tengnoupal constituency although he was elected from the Chandel seat.