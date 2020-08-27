Manipur: Crisis within NPP escalates, interim chief appointed by Sangma ‘expelled’

Sangma (in pic) had said Kipgen acted against the constitution of the party by going ahead with the presidential election of the state. (File)

The crisis within the National People’s Party (NPP) in Manipur seems to be escalating, as the interim president appointed by NPP chief Conrad Sangma was expelled by the state unit led by Thangminlen Kipgen on Thursday.

The incident comes a day after Thangminlien Kipgen was expelled by Conrad Sangma himself for going against the party constitution.

Kipgen alleged that N Kayisii, appointed by Sangma, had indulged in anti-party activities and also failed to renew his party membership.

“Therefore, on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee under article 19 of the party constitution, I expel him from the party for a period of 6 years,” Kipgen said. An order to this effect was issued by the general secretary (administration), NPP Manipur. Kayisii is a minister in the BJP-led Manipur Government.

Clarifying on the allegations levelled against him by Sangma, Kipgen said, “I have never acted and will never go against the constitution of the NPP, as alleged by the party national president. As I have already stated earlier, the national president was misled by some individual for personal gains. The recent setting up of the state election authority was in accordance with the constitution, since the tenure of my presidentship was about to expire on August 26.”

Sangma had said Kipgen acted against the constitution of the party by going ahead with the presidential election of the state. The election was held despite a show cause issued to them.

However, Kipgen claimed that the show-cause notice issued by the NPP national secretary on August 20 asked him to respond within 15 days, but he was expelled on August 24 in a manner “unconstitutional, unbecoming and uncalled for”.

