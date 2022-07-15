Covid-19 vaccination: Manipur begins administering precaution doses to adults

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Friday launched a vaccination drive to provide free Covid precaution dose for those in the 18-59 age group at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

As many as 12,4450 doses were administered on the first day. The vaccination drive will continue till September 30 at government vaccination centres.

Citing the low vaccination rate in the state, Biren Singh urged eligible adults to take the vaccine as well as encourage others to do the same.

The Chief Minister said the state has been witnessing a gradual increase in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past few days. He also termed it unfortunate that many people are reluctant to take the vaccine even when it is provided free of cost.

“Only 62 per cent (14,52,293) have taken the first dose of vaccine and only 51 per cent (11,98,953) have taken the second dose. We are targeting a vaccination of around 23,41,000”, he added.

Singh further appealed to the people not to take Covid-19 lightly citing that Manipur has already lost more than 2000 lives during the previous waves of pandemic.

Singh observed that since children below 12 years of age are yet to be vaccinated, the state has decided to close schools for some time and that it could be extended if need arises.

The state welcomes all ideas and suggestions from the general public, Singh said adding that the government was able to fight the pandemic earlier with the support and cooperation of the general public. “We would still need the support and cooperation of the public to fight it again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manipur reported 89 fresh Covid cases, pushing the cumulative number of positive cases to 1,37,779. No Covid-related fatality was reported on Friday.