Manipur High Court nullifies former Cong MLA’s win, declares BJP candidate winner

The verdict was announced in response to an election petition filed by Y Erabot Singh.

A single bench of Justice MV Muralidaran at Manipur High Court Thursday declared the election result of former Congress MLA Okram Henry as null and void on grounds of concealing vital information, including criminal antecedents.

The bench declared Y Erabot Singh, who contested against Henry on a BJP ticket in the last election, as the new MLA.

The court observed that the acts committed by Okram Henry amount to corrupt practice within the meaning of “Undue Influence” under Section 123(2) of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Henry is the nephew of former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Singh petitioned the HC claiming that Henry had violated the provision of the Representation of People Act during the nomination process for the 2017 Assembly election.

At the time of filing his nomination, Henry had failed to provide details of his highest educational qualification and a criminal case pending against him (Henry) pertaining to narcotics, among others, the petitioner claimed. The plea sought the court’s intervention in declaring the result, which saw Henry being elected an MLA from Wangkhei Assembly, as null and void.

Henry later quit the Congress and joined the BJP, resulting in his disqualification as MLA by the Speaker.

However, he was made a cabinet minister in the BJP government within six months of joining the ruling party.