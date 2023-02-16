23 countries to participate in B20 event in Manipur

Manipur is hosting the first of the four sessions of B20 — the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community — scheduled in the Northeast India.

The B20 conference scheduled on February 17, 2023, will be attended by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Som Prakash, Minister of State, Commerce & Industries and Dr R K Ranjan Singh, Minister of State, External Affairs.

Delegates from 23 nations representing Australia, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Čhad, Canada, China, France, Greece, lceland, Japan, Nepal, Russia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uganda, United States and United Kingdom will be attending in the sessions.

Visiting dignitaries include 26 overseas business delegates and 24 diplomats including Ambassadors from these countries and India. Incoming Trade and Business delegations and representatives from Bhutan, Bangladesh, Japan, Australia will participate at the programme

Manipur Education Minister Th Basantakumar said as part of the programme, the Chief Minister is facilitating Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings. Visiting overseas business delegates would get the opportunity to interact with the local industry during the B2B and with the Government in the B2G session for potential investment, collaboration and tie ups, he said.

Over 100 B2B and B2G requests have been generated including request for interaction with government departments — Health and Family Welfare, Skill Development, Sports, Urban Development, Textiles, Finance & Taxation, Tourism, Industries & Commerce, IT, Agriculture and Fisheries, the minister said.

Taking advantage of the presence of a large contingent of international delegates, the government of Manipur is making elaborate arrangements not only to showcase Investment and partnership opportunities in the state but also provide a unique experience for visiting delegates with an exposure to Manipur’s state’s culture, cuisine, art, festivities, and scenic beauty, added the minister.